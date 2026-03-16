Tax-free budget of Rs 34,212.31 crore presented in Tripura Assembly with emphasis on jobs
Agartala: Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Monday presented a tax-free deficit budget of Rs 34,212.31 crore for the financial year 2026-27, emphasising infrastructure, digital transformation and rural employment.
The budget reflects a 5.52 per cent growth compared to the previous year's budget estimate of Rs 32,423 crore.
In spite of the hike in the overall outlay, the budget anticipates a deficit of Rs 240.72 crore during the year. To push for infrastructure development, the minister proposed capital expenditure of Rs 8945.92 crore, which is 13.19 per cent more than that of last year's outlay.
Roy said this year's budget laid a strong foundation for sustainable economic growth, placing emphasis on infrastructure, digital transformation, rural employment and development of connectivity to achieve 'Viksit Tripura' by 2047.
Claiming that the budget is inclusive, Roy said that despite resource constraints in the state, it took care of all aspects -- from infrastructure development to social commitment and skill development.
"I have proposed a capital expenditure of Rs 8945.92 crore, which is 13.19 per cent more than that of last year's outlay that will generate extra employment in the state," he said.
Roy said, "Strengthening infrastructure, promoting investment, creating employment, and developing health and tourism sectors are a few of the proactive measures that the government continues for all-around socio-economic development."
The minister said that the government will establish a technical university, a medical varsity and a women's university to boost the higher education sector.
"The government is committed to ensure welfare of indigenous people living in the state. Out of the total proposed budget of Rs 34,212.31 crore, around Rs 15,000 crore has been earmarked for tribal development," he said.
Roy added that the government has increased the size of the budget substantially, from Rs 15000 crore in 2017-18 FY to Rs 34,212.31 crore in 2026-27, without imposing any new tax, reflecting the commitment to relief to the common people.
Hailing the budget, Chief Minister Manik Saha said the government has given focus to boost the economy by spending more on capital expenditure.
"The budget tabled by our Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy in the Assembly is a balanced one. Apart from other sectors, the budget lays emphasis on capital expenditure to boost the state's economy", he told reporters.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.