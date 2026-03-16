Tax-free budget of Rs 34,212.31 crore presented in Tripura Assembly with emphasis on jobs

In spite of the hike in the overall outlay, the budget anticipates a deficit of Rs 240.72 crore during the year. To push for infrastructure development, the minister proposed capital expenditure of Rs 8945.92 crore, which is 13.19 per cent more than that of last year's outlay.

Roy said this year's budget laid a strong foundation for sustainable economic growth, placing emphasis on infrastructure, digital transformation, rural employment and development of connectivity to achieve 'Viksit Tripura' by 2047.

Claiming that the budget is inclusive, Roy said that despite resource constraints in the state, it took care of all aspects -- from infrastructure development to social commitment and skill development.