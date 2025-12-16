Tata Power to finalise Rs 6,500-cr wafer-ingot project by January: CEO Praveer Sinha

Bhubaneswar: Tata Power is looking to finalise its 10 GW wafer and ingot project, to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 6,500 crore, by January next year, the company's CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said.

The company is in talks with various states and will decide on the location soon, he saidon the sidelines of a company event here.

Tata Power is looking to set up a 10 gigawatt wafer and ingot plant as part of its backward integration, Sinha had said in an earnings call earlier without sharing further details.