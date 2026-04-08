Telangana eyes defence boost as Tata-Lockheed explores investments after CM meet

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 8 (ANI): Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures is exploring potential investment opportunities in Telangana as part of its expanding footprint in India's defence sector, which was discussed during a meeting between the company's Managing Director Tim Riffle and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad today.

According to a post by the Chief Minister's Office on X, Tim Riffle, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

"During the interaction, recent developments pertaining to Lockheed Martin's operations in India were discussed, including the company's ongoing efforts to establish a C-130J Super Hercules Final Assembly Line," the post said.

The post also mentioned that Lockheed Martin has partnered with Tata Advanced Systems Limited for manufacturing aircraft components in India.

"It was also noted that Lockheed Martin has entered into a collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd for the joint manufacture of F-16 wings in India to cater to global requirements," the post stated.

The discussion also covered potential investments linked to the company's growing defence activities in the country.

"In the context of its expanding footprint in the defence sector, including aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, Riffle conveyed the company's interest in exploring potential investment opportunities in Telangana," the post added. (ANI)

Last month, US Aerospace major and Tata Group reached an agreement to begin the implementation of fighter wing production at the company's joint venture, Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) in Hyderabad.

According to an official statement, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) envisions the production of 29 fighter wing shipsets, with an option of additional shipsets and deliveries commencing in 2025.

Lockheed Martin formally recognised TLMAL as a potential co-producer of fighter wings in October 2021 following TLMAL's successful production and qualification of a prototype fighter wing shipset. Through this prototype project, TLMAL was required to demonstrate the capability to perform detailed part manufacturing and delivery of a fully compliant fuel-carrying 9-g, 12,000-hour, interchangeable/replaceable representative fighter wing, the statement said.

That achievement further strengthened Lockheed Martin's partnership with India and supports its F-21 offering for the procurement of 114 new fighter aircraft -- exclusively for India and the Indian Air Force -- by proving additional indigenous production capability. The India F-21 represents an unprecedented strategic and economic opportunity for the United States-India relationship and represents a catalyst to future advanced technology cooperation, the statement said.