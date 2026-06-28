Tata Electronics cyber incident underscores need for stronger AI-era data protection

New Delhi: A day after Tata Electronics disclosed a cybersecurity incident affecting some of its systems, industry experts called for a fundamental shift in cyber resilience strategies as artificial intelligence-driven threats become increasingly sophisticated and frequent.

Abilash Soundararajan, Founder and CEO of PrivaSapien, said incidents such as the reported Tata Electronics breach highlight a significant transformation underway in cybersecurity. While organisations have traditionally focused on securing data at rest and in transit, and on backup and recovery mechanisms, these approaches do not address the risks associated with sensitive information that may already have been exposed.