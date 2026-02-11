Tariff cut lifts hopes of leather exporters in Tamil Nadu, but US no longer sole bet

CHENNAI: Leather and footwear exporters in Tamil Nadu, India’s largest production hub for the sector, have welcomed the US decision to cut tariffs on Indian imports from as high as 50% to 18%, even as last year’s steep levies have made them wary of over-reliance on the American market.

The earlier tariff spike sharply squeezed margins, forcing exporters in clusters such as Vellore, Ranipet, Ambur and Chennai to absorb losses of 20-25% to retain buyers.