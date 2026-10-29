Target to create 20 lakh new jobs in Indore, Ujjain, and Bhopal by 2047: MP CM

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday that a target has been set to create approximately 20 lakh new employment opportunities by 2047 in Indore, Ujjain, and Bhopal, which are being developed as metropolitan cities.
Yadav also invited industrialists to invest in urban areas at the 'Madhya Pradesh Urban Growth Conclave 2.0' organised by the state government in Indore.
The Chief Minister said that making cities modern, investment-friendly, environmentally sensitive, and citizen-centric is the state government's priority.
"Work is being done rapidly towards developing Indore, Ujjain, and Bhopal as metropolitan cities," he said, adding that the goal is to create approximately 20 lakh new employment opportunities in these cities by 2047, develop 12 to 15 new townships, and implement planned urban development on 25,000 to 30,000 acres.
Yadav said that private sector investment will open up new opportunities in various sectors, including urban infrastructure, housing, and renewable energy.
He expressed hope that the Indore-Bhopal-Jabalpur Industrial Corridor project will bring in an investment of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore to the state.
The Chief Minister further said that under the 'Indore Future City' project, housing, industry, and employment-oriented development will be carried out on 5,000 acres.
"Madhya Pradesh will make a significant contribution to achieving the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047," he added.
Speaking to reporters later, Yadav said that a draft policy presented by the state government at the conference outlines a blueprint to facilitate the construction of multi-storey buildings.
"We are in healthy competition with the country's larger states in the field of urban development. Generally, buildings up to 30 metres in height are approved in MP. However, if the road width is sufficient in a particular area, the rules will be relaxed and even 100-storey buildings will be permitted," he said.
During the conference, state government officials invited investors, citing the clean environment, robust infrastructure, and attractive policies for industrialists in urban areas.
The conference presented the NITI Aayog plan for the Indore Economic Region (IER), as well as the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reports (BRSR) for Bhopal and Indore. Draft policies for urban housing and urban planning, water resources management, building construction, and other related sectors were also released.
Separate Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed for urban infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,013 crore under the Central Government's Urban Challenge Fund.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.