TAPMI begins applications for its 2026–28 MBA batch with expanded programme choices

T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), a constituent unit of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has opened applications for its 2026–28 MBA batch, inviting candidates to apply for seven full time residential programmes offered across its Manipal and Bengaluru campuses.

The application portal remains active until December 29.

The institute offers MBA degrees in General Management, Banking and Financial Services, Human Resource Management, Marketing, International Business, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science at the Manipal campus, and Technology Management at the Bengaluru campus.

All programmes follow a two year residential structure and are to provide a mix of classroom learning and industry linked exposure through activities such as projects and immersion components.

The admissions cycle will proceed in multiple stages. The shortlist for the selection rounds will be released between January and February 2026. Written Ability Test, Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds are scheduled for February to March 2026, followed by final offers in April.

Eligibility requires a recognised undergraduate degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Applicants must also hold a valid score in CAT, XAT, GMAT or NMAT by GMAC, with the highest available score considered during evaluation. Students completing their final year of graduation in 2026 are allowed to apply.

Applications can be submitted through TAPMI’s official website www.tapmi.edu.in.