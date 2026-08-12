TANSCHE mentorship helps government college students secure admission to premier institutions

Chennai: A mentorship programme launched by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) to strengthen basic sciences has helped students from government arts and science colleges secure admission to premier higher education and research institutions.

The initiative is part of TANSCHE's broader Basic Sciences Promotion Programme, which seeks to increase students' interest and academic engagement in fundamental science disciplines. The council lists basic sciences promotion, science faculty training and STEM laboratories among its current higher education programmes.

The mentorship programme connects students from government colleges with faculty and researchers from established institutions, providing academic guidance and exposure beyond their regular undergraduate curriculum.

TANSCHE's policy documents note the need to focus areas such as theoretical physics, pure mathematics and foundational biological sciences, which form the basis for long-term scientific research.

The council's plans include collaboration and mentorship involving premier institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science and other reputed universities, with the aim of giving students and faculty access to research methods and academic expertise.

The mentorship initiative provides students with guidance on academic pathways, research opportunities and higher studies. Students from government colleges, who may have fewer opportunities to interact with researchers from premier institutions, are among those targeted by the programme.

The council has previously supported student mini-projects, with selected projects receiving financial assistance to help students undertake research work. It has also supported faculty mini-projects and academic workshops, seminars and conferences.

TANSCHE's current policy plan also includes the proposed establishment of Schools of Excellence in Basic Sciences and Mathematics in Chennai and Coimbatore. The government has given in-principle approval for the two institutions, with a proposed financial outlay of Rs 100 crore.