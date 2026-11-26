Chandigarh: Professor Tankeshwar Kumar on Wednesday assumed charge as vice chancellor of Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh.
Professor Meenakshi Goyal, Dean of University Instruction (DUI), who had been holding the additional charge of vice chancellor, handed over the charge to Kumar, according to an official statement.
Kumar was appointed vice chancellor of the university on November 9 by the office of the vice president, who is the chancellor of PU. He will serve a three-year term from the date of assuming charge.
Goyal had been discharging the duties of vice chancellor after the tenure of former vice chancellor Professor Renu Vig ended on July 28.
Kumar has over three decades of experience in teaching and research, besides extensive experience in university administration. He has served as vice chancellor of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar, Haryana, and Central University of Haryana.
He also has a long association with Panjab University, where he served in the Department of Physics for more than two decades.
During his tenure at PU, Kumar served as UGC Professor in Physics under the Faculty Recharge Programme, director of the Abdul Kalam Computer Centre from 2005 to 2014, and a member of the university's Senate and Syndicate, the statement said.
Kumar obtained his postgraduate and doctoral degrees in Physics from Panjab University and undertook postdoctoral research in Theoretical Condensed Matter Physics at the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) in Trieste, Italy, in 1991.
A physicist specialising in theoretical and computational condensed matter physics, his research interests include nanoscience and nanotechnology, liquid-state dynamics, computer simulations and modelling, and electron correlations.
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