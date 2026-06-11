Tamilisai Soundararajan hails Centre for allocating Rs 7,500 crore to Tamil Nadu under rural job scheme

Chennai: Senior BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday credited the Narendra Modi-led Union government for extending substantial financial assistance to Tamil Nadu, highlighting the allocation of Rs 7,500 crore under the rural employment scheme and funding support for major river restoration projects in the state.
Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Tamilisai said the Centre has sanctioned funds for the cleaning and rejuvenation of rivers such as the Cooum and for the restoration of the Buckingham Canal, a project that had been demanded for several years. She noted that overflowing waters from the Buckingham Canal during the monsoon season had repeatedly inundated residential areas and caused hardship to local residents. The implementation of the canal restoration project would help prevent flooding and improve water management in Chennai and surrounding regions, she said.
Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the allocations, Tamilisai asserted that the Union government was providing all possible assistance to Tamil Nadu through development and welfare initiatives.
She alleged that despite such support, a false impression had been created that the Centre was neglecting the state.
Referring to the Prime Minister’s recent outreach programme marking 12 years of his government, she said the achievements and welfare measures implemented during the period had been placed before the people of the country.
On the healthcare front, Tamilisai welcomed the Tamil Nadu government’s decision that doctors employed in government hospitals should not engage in private practice during official working hours.
She said the move would improve the availability of doctors in public hospitals and strengthen healthcare services for ordinary citizens.
Recalling that government doctors had previously been permitted to serve in private institutions because of a shortage of medical professionals, she said the current policy would benefit patients who depend on government healthcare facilities.
She also stressed the need to improve basic infrastructure in hospitals, including water supply and other essential amenities.
Turning to governance issues, Tamilisai said maintaining law and order should be among the top priorities of the state government during the initial months of its tenure.
She expressed concern over the rise in ganja-related offences, drug abuse and crimes against women, and called for stringent action against offenders.
While welcoming the formation of the Singappen Special Task Force for women’s safety, she said corruption must also be tackled firmly.
Referring to reports that more than 300 planning permissions had been issued by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) within 15 days, she called for greater transparency and accountability in governance.
Tamilisai also questioned the delay in transferring the alleged electricity sector scam for investigation by the CBCID, asking whether there has been any attempt to shield those responsible. The government should explain the circumstances to the public and focus on decisive administration rather than criticising previous regimes, she said.
“The government must govern with greater care and act with an iron hand against corruption and crime,” Tamilisai added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.