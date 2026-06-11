Tamilisai Soundararajan hails Centre for allocating Rs 7,500 crore to Tamil Nadu under rural job scheme

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Tamilisai said the Centre has sanctioned funds for the cleaning and rejuvenation of rivers such as the Cooum and for the restoration of the Buckingham Canal, a project that had been demanded for several years. She noted that overflowing waters from the Buckingham Canal during the monsoon season had repeatedly inundated residential areas and caused hardship to local residents. The implementation of the canal restoration project would help prevent flooding and improve water management in Chennai and surrounding regions, she said.