Veteran Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiya passes away in Madurai



Pappaiya was widely known for popularising the traditional Tamil debate format, pattimandram, and bringing discussions on classical literature and everyday social issues to households through wit and accessible language.

Alongside his public role as a debate moderator, Pappaiya had a long academic career. He served as a Tamil professor at The American College in Madurai for more than three decades.



He was also familiar to Tamil cinema audiences through memorable cameo appearances. His film credits included Mudhalvan, Boys and Sivaji: The Boss.



Pappaiya's contributions to Tamil language and culture were recognised with several honours. He received the Kalaimamani award in 2000 and was conferred India's civilian honour, the Padma Shri, in 2021.