Tamil Nadu’s start-up ecosystem thrives with global investments and women-led innovation

The Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit (TNGSS) 2025 has spotlighted the state’s burgeoning start-up ecosystem, securing Rs 127.09 crore in investment commitments. The summit facilitated engagement between 15 investors and 453 start-ups through over 1,200 structured pitches.

Additionally, 23 memorandums of understanding were signed with international partners, including Link Innovations (France), AsiaBerlin Forum (Germany), RxN Hub (Canada), River Venture Studio (Singapore), and Lowe’s India, fostering opportunities for market access, incubation, and mentorship, reported The New Indian Express.

Government support bolstering innovation efforts

The summit saw robust participation from government bodies, with 12 central and 15 state departments providing start-up founders with direct access to funding schemes and policy support. These initiatives, driven by StartupTN, have strengthened the state’s infrastructure, funding, and mentorship frameworks, significantly accelerating the growth of the start-up ecosystem.

Women-led ventures drive innovation

A recent study by the State Planning Commission, titled 'Start-up Ecosystem in TN: Opportunities and Challenges - Findings Report', underscores a notable gender and generational shift in Tamil Nadu’s start-up landscape. “Women now constitute 57% of founders, launching ventures typically between 26 and 30 years, earlier than men, and more than half bring prior professional experience,” the report highlights.

Sectoral and demographic insights

The report notes that most start-ups are at the early-traction stage, focusing on sectors such as IT, healthcare, agriculture, and food and beverages. These ventures typically operate with lean teams, often relying on support from family and friends. “Most start-up founders come from higher socio-economic backgrounds, reflecting their access to networks, social capital and quality education,” the report states. Engineering remains the dominant academic discipline, with government-funded institutions serving as a critical talent pipeline.

Recent growth and policy impact

The study reveals that nearly two-thirds of surveyed start-ups were incorporated in 2021 or later, a testament to the effectiveness of targeted interventions by StartupTN. “Nearly two-thirds of the start-ups surveyed were incorporated in 2021 or later, underscoring the impact of targeted interventions by StartupTN,” the report emphasises.