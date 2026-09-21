Tamil Nadu’s Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026: What changes with the new land and endowment norms | Explained

The Tamil Nadu government has moved to relax the land and financial requirements for establishing private universities in the state, with the Tamil Nadu Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026 sent to the President for assent, according to Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan.

Passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on September 8, the Bill proposes to replace the existing uniform requirement of 100 acres with different land thresholds based on the location of the proposed university. It also seeks to reduce the mandatory permanent endowment fund from Rs 50 crore to Rs 25 crore.

The Bill has faced opposition from the Communist Party of India (CPI), which extends outside support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led coalition government, and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), as well as teachers’ organisations. Critics have raised concerns about the expansion and possible commercialisation of private higher education.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has also sought clarifications from the State government on provisions of the Bill. The government has maintained that the proposed changes are aimed at facilitating the establishment of new universities, particularly in urban areas where acquiring 100 acres of contiguous land is difficult.

Here is what the Bill changes and what remains unchanged.