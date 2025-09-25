Tamil Nadu: Warning issued to lecturers for lapses in collecting fines from students

A senior official from Madurai Kamaraj University has warned three instructors at the Government Arts and Science College in Aruppukottai, Tamil Nadu, for irregularities in collecting penalties from students who did not attend the exams.

In August of this year, a group of third-year Tamil Literature students petitioned Collector NO Sukhaputra, citing misbehaviour by three guest lecturers who served on the exam committee and collected fines from students who did not attend class, The New Indian Express reports.

The students alleged that, despite having sufficient attendance for the April 2024-2025 semester exams, they were threatened and forced to pay a Rs 600 fee each.

However, there were no receipts provided. The students also claimed that they filed a complaint with the principal in July, but no action was taken.

Based on the petition, the district collector launched an investigation. University officials who performed the investigation concluded that the students were obligated to pay the charge but pointed out procedural flaws.

“As per protocol, students with attendance shortages must be notified in advance, and fines should be collected through the professor and HoD concerned, and the principal. In this case, the system was not followed, and the lecturers delayed depositing the fine amount with the university,” an official told The New Indian Express on condition of anonymity.