Tamil Nadu TRB draws from reserve list to fill graduate teacher, BRTE vacancies

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released a fresh provisional selection list for Graduate Teacher and Block Resource Teacher Educator (BRTE) posts, drawing candidates from the reserve list to fill vacancies left by previously selected candidates who did not join service or resigned after joining.
The selection notice, covers vacancies reported by the departments concerned against the 2023 recruitment notification. TRB said it prepared the list using candidates from the reserve list, following certificate verification and the merit-cum-communal roster prescribed under the recruitment rules.
The vacancies arose from earlier selections made for different subjects. TRB had published provisional selection lists for Tamil on March 28, 2025, History on April 4, 2025, and English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology and Geography.
The respective departments subsequently reported the communal roster turns in which selected candidates had either failed to join or resigned after joining. The board has now filled these vacancies through eligible candidates from the corresponding reserve-list categories.
Candidates can check selection status online
Candidates included in the reserve list published on June 4, 2026, can log in to their respective dashboards to check their provisional selection status.
TRB said the latest selections were made based on the documents submitted during certificate verification, candidates' merit and the applicable communal roster. The board has not announced a separate date for issuing appointment orders.
The concerned user departments will issue appointment orders separately after verifying that the provisionally selected candidates satisfy all prescribed eligibility and appointment conditions.
Selection remains subject to pending court cases
The board has clarified that the latest selection is purely provisional and subject to writ petitions pending before the Madras High Court and its Madurai Bench.
It has also reserved the right to correct errors that may have occurred during the preparation or publication of the list. The notice states that an incorrect selection list will not confer any enforceable right on a candidate.
Background of the 2023 recruitment
The recruitment process began with Notification No. 03/2023, issued on October 25, 2023, for direct recruitment of Graduate Teachers and BRTEs in the School Education Department and other government departments.
The notification initially announced 2,222 vacancies across nine subject categories, including Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, History and Geography. The recruitment covered the 2023-24 service year and required applicants to hold a valid Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper-II certificate.
The written examination was conducted on January 7, 2024. The board subsequently conducted certificate verification and published selection lists in 2025.
TRB published the reserve list for the recruitment on June 4, 2026, under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016.