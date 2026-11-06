Tamil Nadu TRB draws from reserve list to fill graduate teacher, BRTE vacancies

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released a fresh provisional selection list for Graduate Teacher and Block Resource Teacher Educator (BRTE) posts, drawing candidates from the reserve list to fill vacancies left by previously selected candidates who did not join service or resigned after joining.

The selection notice, covers vacancies reported by the departments concerned against the 2023 recruitment notification. TRB said it prepared the list using candidates from the reserve list, following certificate verification and the merit-cum-communal roster prescribed under the recruitment rules.

The vacancies arose from earlier selections made for different subjects. TRB had published provisional selection lists for Tamil on March 28, 2025, History on April 4, 2025, and English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology and Geography.

The respective departments subsequently reported the communal roster turns in which selected candidates had either failed to join or resigned after joining. The board has now filled these vacancies through eligible candidates from the corresponding reserve-list categories.