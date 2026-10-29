Tamil Nadu trains government school teachers to create AI-based lessons, classroom rollout from November

The Tamil Nadu government is training teachers in government high and higher secondary schools to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to create digital learning materials, with classroom use expected to begin in November.

The training, organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), initially covers postgraduate teachers handling Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Teachers are being trained to develop animated videos, audio recordings, illustrations, songs and interactive puzzles to explain concepts that students may find difficult to understand through textbooks alone. District-level training sessions are expected to conclude by the end of October.

The programme is a shift from the state’s earlier approach of distributing centrally prepared lesson videos to schools. Under the previous system, a state-level team produced videos for individual lessons, which teachers used in classrooms. The new training aims to give teachers the skills to create material suited to their own teaching methods and students’ learning needs.

Teachers are being introduced to tools including Google Vids, NotebookLM, Claude and ChatGPT. By the end of the training, they are expected to create their own AI-assisted video content. The programme is expected to extend to teachers of other subjects in subsequent phases.