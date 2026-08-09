Tamil Nadu to train 22,500 mechanics in EV servicing under new skill development push

Chennai,Tamil Nadu (IANS): The Tamil Nadu government will launch a specialised skill development programme to train 22,500 people, including 12,500 roadside two-wheeler and four-wheeler mechanics, in electric vehicle (EV) servicing over the next five years, as the state prepares its traditional automobile workforce for the transition to electric mobility.
The initiative, announced in the 2026-27 Revised Budget, has been allocated Rs 3 crore in the current financial year. It aims to enable mechanics currently dependent on servicing petrol and diesel vehicles to acquire the technical skills needed to repair and maintain EVs and their battery systems.
Labour Department sources said the proposal took shape following representations from conventional automobile mechanics during a pre-Budget meeting with Labour and Skill Development Minister J. Mohamed Farvas.
The mechanics had sought specialised training to help them adapt to the rapid changes taking place in the automobile sector as electric two-wheelers and cars become increasingly common.
Officials said roadside mechanics generally possess extensive practical experience in repairing internal combustion engine vehicles but often lack formal training in EV technology. Electric vehicles require a different set of skills involving battery packs, electric motors, power electronics, diagnostic systems and high-voltage components.
The proposed programme will offer hands-on training in EV servicing, battery maintenance, fault diagnosis, safety procedures and the use of modern diagnostic equipment. Particular emphasis will be placed on safely handling high-voltage electrical systems, officials said.
The Labour Department is in the process of selecting a professional training partner to design and conduct the courses.
Detailed guidelines covering eligibility, course duration, training centres and the number of beneficiaries in each batch will be issued before the scheme is formally launched.
Officials said the programme forms part of the government’s wider effort to upgrade the skills of workers in accordance with emerging industrial requirements and ensure that traditional mechanics do not lose employment opportunities as the automobile industry moves towards cleaner technologies.
The initiative also aligns with the ruling TVK’s Assembly election manifesto, which promised financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to help traditional mechanics undergo training and qualify as EV mechanics.
The government expects the programme to complement that commitment while creating a larger pool of skilled technicians capable of supporting Tamil Nadu’s expanding EV ecosystem. It is also expected to facilitate the transition towards electric mobility while contributing to efforts to reduce dependence on petroleum fuels and curb vehicular pollution.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.