Tamil Nadu to set up 100 ITIs on government school campuses

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will establish 100 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) on the campuses of government high and higher secondary schools across the state as part of a pilot initiative to expand vocational education.

District administrations have been instructed to shortlist four to five schools each with at least 50 cents of unused land for the project.

Officials said integrating ITIs with schools would help identify potential dropouts early and direct them towards skill-based courses that can improve employability.