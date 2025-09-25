Tamil Nadu to recruit 881 guest lecturers for 2025-26 to support new government colleges

Earlier this year, the state had announced 574 guest lecturer positions, of which 516 have already been filled. The current notification covers 881 posts across 38 departments, significantly expanding teaching capacity to meet the demands of the new colleges.

Eligible candidates can apply online at tngasa.org from September 24 to October 8. Those who applied under the July 21, 2025, notification can reuse their previous application numbers and will not have to pay the fee again.

While the initiative has been welcomed as a measure to prevent academic disruption, it has also renewed calls for permanent appointments. S Suresh, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA), said, “While we welcome the initiative to prevent academic disruptions, only permanent appointments can ensure quality, accountability, and continuity in higher education.”

Chezhiaan also emphasised the state’s focus on inclusive education, highlighting schemes designed to uplift first-generation learners and empower students from underprivileged communities, added TNIE.