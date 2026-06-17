Tamil Nadu to launch online system for school recognition renewals and NOCs from July 1

Chennai: An online system for issuance of recognition renewal orders and no-objection certificates (NOCs) to private schools will be launched on July 1, eliminating middlemen and ensuring approvals are granted solely on merit, said Minister for School Education A Rajmohan on Tuesday.

After distribution of renewal orders to over 848 schools at an event held at the Anna Centenary Library in the city, the minister said private schools would no longer have to pay bribes to obtain renewals or NOC.