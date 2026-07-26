Tamil Nadu to join Centre’s AI grievance platform, seeks district-level role for faster PDS redressal

Chennai, Tamil Nadu (IANS): The Tamil Nadu government is preparing to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union government to adopt 'Anna Sahayata', an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled grievance redressal platform designed for beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System (PDS), particularly those covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), officials said on Saturday.
However, before formalising the agreement, the state has proposed a key modification to the grievance redressal framework.
Tamil Nadu wants District Revenue Officers (DROs) to be included in the complaint resolution process, saying that district-level intervention would enable faster and more effective disposal of grievances.
The grievance mechanism envisaged by the Centre currently provides for complaints to be addressed at the taluk and state levels.
Tamil Nadu believes adding the district tier would strengthen the system by resolving a significant number of complaints locally, thereby reducing delays and improving accountability.
The state already operates a well-established technology-driven grievance redressal system for PDS beneficiaries.
At present, complaints are received through the Tamil Nadu Public Distribution System (TNPDS) portal, www.tnpds.gov.in, which has functioned as an independent platform for public grievances.
Once the memorandum of understanding is signed, Tamil Nadu will migrate its complaint registration process to the national grievance portal under the Anna Sahayata framework.
In addition to the online portal, the state provides multiple channels for beneficiaries to register complaints.
Dedicated toll-free helplines -- 1967 and 1800-425-5901 -- are available for consumers across Tamil Nadu.
Cardholders can also submit grievances through SMS to Closed User Group (CUG) mobile numbers and via designated email addresses maintained at the taluk level.
The Anna Sahayata platform seeks to make grievance registration more accessible by leveraging AI-powered conversational technology.
Beneficiaries can lodge complaints through a WhatsApp chatbot on 9868200445 or by using the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) service on 14457.
The platform currently supports 12 regional languages, enabling wider access to beneficiaries across the country.
According to the Union Department of Food and Public Distribution's Annual Report for 2025–26, the multilingual platform has been designed to ensure inclusive access while improving grievance resolution outcomes.
Beyond addressing complaints, the report said that Anna Sahayata creates a continuous feedback mechanism that helps authorities identify systemic issues and strengthen the overall delivery of services under the Public Distribution System.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.