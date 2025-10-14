Tamil Nadu to hold three TETs in 2026, big relief for govt teachers

CHENNAI: Following the Supreme Court order making the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for all teachers handling Classes 1 to 8 to retain their jobs and for promotions, the school education department has decided to conduct a special TET three times next year — in January, July and December — for government teachers across the state.

It has also directed District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) to coach teachers to help them clear the test.

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has been permitted to issue notifications for the three special TETs in 2026, and may hold additional tests in 2027 after reviewing the results and assessing the number of teachers yet to clear the exam.