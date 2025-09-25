Tamil Nadu to hire 881 guest lecturers for 15 new govt arts colleges

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Wednesday announced recruitment of 881 guest lecturers for the academic year 2025-26, to cater to the needs of the 15 newly established government arts and science colleges across the state.

This recruitment drive comes in response to the recent launch of the 15 government colleges and the creation of over 15,000 additional seats and new academic programmes.

Earlier this year, 574 guest lecturer positions were announced, out of which 516 have already been filled.

The current announcement expands this initiative, with 881 posts across 38 departments now opened.

The minister announced that eligible candidates can apply online via www.tngasa.org from September 24 till October 8.

Applicants who had earlier applied under the July 21, 2025, notification can reapply using their previous application numbers and are exempt from paying the fee again.

However, the move has also reignited calls for permanent recruitment. The Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers' Association urged the state to expedite regular appointments.

"While we welcome the initiative to prevent academic disruptions, only permanent appointments can ensure quality, accountability, and continuity in higher education," S Suresh, general secretary of TNGCTA, told TNIE.

Chezhiaan also highlighted the state's efforts in implementing pioneering schemes which aim to uplift first-generation learners and empower students from underprivileged communities.