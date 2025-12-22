Tamil Nadu tightens safety measures for private schools

CHENNAI: The directorate of private schools under the school education department has issued detailed guidelines to private schools across the state to ensure the safety and well-being of students and teachers.
The guidelines mandate installation of CCTV cameras at all vantage points, with footage to be stored for a minimum of two months. Schools have also been directed to obtain prior permission from the directorate before conducting special classes or organising educational tours.
Among the key directions, schools have been asked to create awareness among students about “safe and unsafe touch” and to conduct annual training programmes for teaching and non-teaching staff on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.
The guidelines further mandate the formation of an internal complaints committee, as stipulated under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, to enable woman employees to file complaints.
The directorate has advised schools to avoid conducting special classes, except during examination time and only with prior permission from the district private schools officer. Schools have also been instructed to seek permission from the directorate before taking students on educational tours and to bear full responsibility for any untoward incidents during such trips.
Functions such as annual day, sports day and food festivals, among others, should be completed by December. They must be held with prior permission from the directorate wherever required. The guidelines prohibit the conduct of religious functions and bar the use of school premises for non-academic activities.
Schools have been instructed to appoint a special officer to oversee overall functioning, ensure the proper functioning of the Student Safeguarding Advisory Committee, and hold School Committee meetings once every three months.
The guidelines stress on the need to ensure the structural safety of school buildings and to prevent students from accessing under-construction areas by erecting barricades. Schools must also ensure that vehicles transporting students have the necessary permissions and are fitted with proper doors and windows.
Schools have also been directed to create awareness about toll-free helpline, including 14417 (school education directorate), 1098 (child helpline) and 181 (women’s helpline).