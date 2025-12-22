Tamil Nadu tightens safety measures for private schools

CHENNAI: The directorate of private schools under the school education department has issued detailed guidelines to private schools across the state to ensure the safety and well-being of students and teachers.

The guidelines mandate installation of CCTV cameras at all vantage points, with footage to be stored for a minimum of two months. Schools have also been directed to obtain prior permission from the directorate before conducting special classes or organising educational tours.

Among the key directions, schools have been asked to create awareness among students about “safe and unsafe touch” and to conduct annual training programmes for teaching and non-teaching staff on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.