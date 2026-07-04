Tamil Nadu TET begins today; belts, shoes, digital watches banned at exam centres

Chennai, July 4 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has imposed strict dress code and security regulations for candidates appearing for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET), which begins on Saturday. Candidates have been prohibited from wearing belts, shoes, high heels and digital watches inside examination halls as part of enhanced measures to ensure a fair and malpractice-free examination.
The Teacher Eligibility Test is being conducted over two days for teachers seeking appointment in government schools across the state.
Paper I, meant for candidates aspiring to become secondary grade teachers, will be held at 222 examination centres, with 61,386 candidates expected to appear.
Paper II, for graduate teacher posts, will be conducted at 613 centres across Tamil Nadu, with 1,67,743 candidates registered for the examination.
To ensure the smooth conduct of the examination, the Teachers Recruitment Board has appointed district-level monitoring officers.
Senior officials holding the rank of Director, Joint Director and Deputy Director of School Education have been designated as District Monitoring Officers to oversee arrangements, monitor examination centres and ensure strict adherence to the prescribed guidelines.
The Board has also issued detailed instructions regarding reporting time and entry into examination centres.
Candidates have been directed to report at their allotted centres between 8.30 A.M. and 9.30 A.M.. No candidate arriving after 9.30 A.M. will be permitted to enter the examination venue under any circumstances, the Board said.
In addition to the reporting time, the TRB has enforced a series of restrictions on items that candidates may carry into the examination hall. Belts, shoes, high-heeled footwear, digital watches, mobile phones and all electronic devices, including microphones and communication gadgets, have been strictly prohibited inside the examination rooms.
The restrictions are aimed at preventing the use of unfair means and maintaining the integrity of the examination process.
The Teachers Recruitment Board has warned that any candidate found in possession of prohibited items or engaging in any form of malpractice or misconduct during the examination will face immediate disqualification.
Officials have urged candidates to carefully follow all examination guidelines and cooperate with authorities to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of one of the state’s largest teacher recruitment examinations.
--IANS
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