Tamil Nadu teachers urge authorities to protect student data from colleges

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Teachers and School Protection Association has requested educational officials to instruct headmasters of government and aided schools not to share biodata of Class 12 students with private college teaching staff.

Association general secretary R Ramkumar told TNIE, “Mediators and private college professors are visiting government and aided schools to collect Class 12 students’ biodata for college admissions. In Coimbatore, some college teaching staff allegedly started presenting gift items to headmasters to obtain these details.”

“Using this data, they will frequently call students for admissions after the Class 12 results. Not only this, they may sell the biodata to private colleges. Due to this, students may be admitted to unrelated courses in colleges without their consent,” he warned.

TNIE’s attempts to reach educational officers went in vain.