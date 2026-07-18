Tamil Nadu teachers score high on foundational learning awareness, reveals TLPS 2025

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu state report of the Teaching Learning Practices Survey (TLPS) 2025 was released on Friday, offering insights into classroom practices for foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) among Classes 1 and 2. The survey found that 94% of primary teachers were aware of foundational literacy and numeracy goals, while nearly 98% had undergone recent in-person FLN training.

The report highlights encouraging progress in teacher preparedness and classroom environments. Almost all teachers reported planning lessons and maintaining documented lesson plans, while classrooms widely used print-rich learning spaces and structured teaching-learning materials to support students.