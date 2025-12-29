Tamil Nadu teachers intensify protest seeking equal pay, allege police crackdown

On Saturday, hundreds of teachers staged protest near the Chief Educational Officer’s office in Egmore, following which several of them, including women, were forcibly dragged into buses to clear the site. Many of them fainted during the police action and had to be rushed to hospitals for treatment. The protest was first launched on Friday at the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Education Complex, the School Education Department headquarters.

The New Indian Express reports that the protesters said the disparity stems from the basic pay fixed at the time of appointment. While those appointed before June 1, 2009, were placed on a basic pay of Rs 8,370, teachers appointed on or after the cut-off date were given a basic pay of Rs 5,200 despite having the same qualification and performing the same duty. Nearly 75% of such teachers in government schools are women.