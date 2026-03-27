Tamil Nadu teachers’ body flags concerns over proposed changes to land norms for private colleges

The Association of University Teachers in Tamil Nadu has expressed strong reservations over the state government’s reported move to revise land requirement norms for private arts and science colleges. In a representation to the higher education secretary, the association cautioned that the proposal to reduce minimum campus sizes could have far-reaching implications for the integrity of educational institutions.

According to the proposal, the existing land requirements of 3, 5, and 10 acres for colleges located in metropolitan, municipal, and panchayat areas, respectively, may be scaled down to 2, 3, and 5 acres. The association described this as a “seemingly innocuous” change but warned that it could potentially enable institutions to divert excess land for non-educational or commercial purposes.