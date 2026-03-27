Tamil Nadu teachers’ body flags concerns over proposed changes to land norms for private colleges

The Association of University Teachers in Tamil Nadu has expressed strong reservations over the state government’s reported move to revise land requirement norms for private arts and science colleges. In a representation to the higher education secretary, the association cautioned that the proposal to reduce minimum campus sizes could have far-reaching implications for the integrity of educational institutions.
According to the proposal, the existing land requirements of 3, 5, and 10 acres for colleges located in metropolitan, municipal, and panchayat areas, respectively, may be scaled down to 2, 3, and 5 acres. The association described this as a “seemingly innocuous” change but warned that it could potentially enable institutions to divert excess land for non-educational or commercial purposes.
AUT general secretary Dr K Raja argued that the move appears to be aimed at benefiting older institutions established before the 2014–15 academic year. He questioned why such a significant policy shift involving college property was being considered without invoking the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges Regulation Act, which governs the administration and regulation of private colleges in the state.
The association maintained that the current land norms are essential to accommodate future expansion, including increased student intake and infrastructure development. It also highlighted that many of these land parcels were originally donated by philanthropists for educational purposes and should not be repurposed for commercial gain.
Citing recent judicial precedents that safeguarded institutional land from misuse, the association urged the government to preserve the “spacious campus ambience” of colleges. It further emphasised that any decision involving the transfer or alteration of college property must strictly adhere to existing legal frameworks to ensure transparency and protect the educational mission.