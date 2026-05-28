Tamil Nadu students build Braille devices, autism therapy apps through innovation programme

Students from across Tamil Nadu are developing technology-driven solutions focused on accessibility, healthcare and inclusive education through Samsung’s “Solve for Tomorrow” innovation programme.

Over 5,000 students from the state have participated in the initiative since 2022, according to programme data, with several student teams working on prototypes aimed at addressing real-world social challenges.

Among the projects is a tactile display device developed by a Chennai-based team to help visually impaired individuals access digital content through Braille. The device converts images and text into Braille patterns in real time using an electromagnet-based mechanism supported by machine learning.

“We wanted to create something that gives visually impaired individuals greater independence in their daily lives. Access to information should never be a barrier,” the student team said.

The students said they are also exploring a mobile application that can capture printed text and convert it instantly into Braille patterns, enabling users to access information independently.

Another Chennai-based group has designed a hybrid application that uses sports-based activities to support therapy for children with autism. The platform aims to make therapy sessions more interactive while also helping parents track progress.

“Children learn best when they enjoy the process. We wanted to make therapy more interactive and motivating,” the team members said.

Students from Coimbatore are also working on accessibility-focused innovations, including gamified therapy tools for autistic children and voice-enabled chess applications for visually impaired users.

“Our focus has always been on creating opportunities for people who are often left out due to accessibility barriers,” the team said.

In the healthcare sector, a Coimbatore-based student group has developed a rehabilitation support device intended to assist individuals living with muscular dystrophy in performing therapeutic exercises at home.

Another team from Madurai is working on a non-surgical adhesive hearing device aimed at providing a lower-cost alternative to conventional hearing implant procedures.

“If technology can improve confidence and communication for even one child, it can change an entire future,” the student innovators said.

The projects were developed through mentorship sessions, design-thinking workshops and innovation bootcamps conducted as part of the programme. Applications for the fifth edition of the initiative, open to students aged 14 to 22, are currently being accepted till July 3, 2026.