Tamil Nadu strengthens alumni engagement in 65 government technical colleges

Chennai: Alumni networks will be developed across 65 government-run technical institutions in Tamil Nadu under a new initiative intended to improve academic support, industry connections, research opportunities and student placements.
The State government has earmarked Rs 1.30 crore for the programme, covering 11 government engineering colleges and 54 government polytechnic colleges.
Each institution will receive a one-time allocation of Rs 2 lakh to establish or strengthen its alumni association.
Colleges have been directed to utilise the grant for identifying former students, creating alumni databases, organising meetings and conducting outreach programmes.
The initiative is expected to bring successful graduates back into regular engagement with their institutions and current students.
The Higher Education Department believes active alumni participation can help government colleges build stronger links with industries and professional organisations.
Former students could contribute through mentoring, internships, career guidance, placement support, research partnerships and resource mobilisation.
Officials believe that organised alumni networks could play a significant role in improving research, innovation and entrepreneurship on government college campuses.
They could also help institutions establish closer partnerships with industries, start-ups, research organisations and government agencies.
The government has cited the Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology in Karaikudi as a notable example of alumni participation.
During the 2026-27 academic year, the government encouraged the college’s alumni association to mobilise Rs 75 crore for establishing the Alagappa Incubation Forum and Research Park.
The proposed research park is envisaged as an integrated ecosystem connecting academic institutions, researchers, industries, start-ups and government bodies.
It is expected to promote innovation, facilitate research collaboration and provide students with opportunities to work on industry-oriented projects.
The Higher Education Department intends to develop similarly active alumni bodies across government engineering and polytechnic institutions.
Officials noted that alumni contributions have played an important role in supporting research and academic development at premier institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology.
The department believes that the model can be replicated successfully in State-run institutions.
Government engineering and polytechnic colleges already have a strong pool of graduates holding important positions in various sectors, and bringing them together could benefit both students and campuses.
Work to form the associations has begun in several colleges. The government expects the initiative to create lasting links between institutions and their former students while strengthening placement prospects, research capacity and institutional development.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.