Tamil Nadu starts framing new curriculum under its State Education Policy

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has begun framing a new curriculum for government schools, to be rolled out from the 2027–28 academic year — a key step toward implementing the State Education Policy (SEP), which the state has positioned as an alternative to the Union government’s National Education Policy (NEP).

A high-level committee chaired by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been constituted to steer the revision process.

School Education Secretary B Chandra Mohan said the new curriculum will cover all grade levels and reflect the state’s educational goals.

“The curriculum will be changed for all classes,” he said. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has been conducting consultations since last year to identify the structural and pedagogical changes needed in the syllabus.