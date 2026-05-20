Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2026 declared; 94.31% students pass

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has declared the Tamil Nadu Class 10 result 2026 today, May 20. It has activated the TN SSLC results 2026 link on the official website at tnresults.nic.in.

Students must use their registration number and date of birth to check their Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2026 online. One can also download TN 10th marksheet 2026 along with results. The digital marksheet will comprise subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status, and other examination-related details. The overall pass percentage is 94.31 per cent.

How to check Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of TN results at tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find the TN results link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 5: The Tamil Nadu Class 10 results 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 6: Download TN 10th marksheet 2026 pdf

Step 7: Keep the hard copy of results for future need

TN 10th results 2026 direct link

Students can follow the below link to access the Tamil Nadu Class 10 results 2026. The registration number and date of birth are mandatory.

Click here for TN 10th results 2026

This year, the TNDGE has conducted the TN 10th public exams from March 11 to April 6 at variosu centres across the state.

