Tamil Nadu SSLC pass percentage rises to 94.31% in 2026

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu continued its steady rise in Class 10 board exam performance in 2026, recording a pass percentage of 94.31%, a marginal increase of 0.51 percentage points from 93.80% last year, according to the results released by the Directorate of Government Examinations on Wednesday.

Of the 8,70,643 students from 12,467 schools who appeared for the exam this year, 8,21,105 cleared it. However, the number of students taking the examinations has steadily declined over the past three years, from 8.94 lakh in 2024 to 8.71 lakh in 2025 and 8.70 lakh in 2026. A total of 11,174 students were absent in 2026 compared to 15,652 in 2025.