Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC 2026 exam schedule likely soon | Check expected dates

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is likely to announce the Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 (HSC) exam timetables for 2026 soon.

Once released, students can download the official date sheets from tnschools.gov.in.

As per past trends, the SSLC (Class 10) board exams are expected to begin in March 2026, while the HSC (Class 12) exams are likely to follow a similar schedule.

Previous year overview

Last year, the SSLC 2025 exams were held between March 28 and April 15, with 9,13,084 students registering, including 4,46,471 boys and 4,40,499 girls.

In comparison, the 2024 Class 10 exams saw 8,94,264 students appear, recording an overall pass percentage of 91.55 per cent. Girls outperformed boys that year, securing a pass percentage of 94.53 per cent, while boys achieved 88.58 per cent.

How to download date sheet?

Once the timetable is released, students can follow these steps to access it:

Visit the official website: tnschools.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link for “TN SSLC Date Sheet” or “TN HSC Date Sheet” The respective timetable will open on the screen Download and save it for future reference

What to expect next

The TNDGE usually announces exam dates several months in advance to help students plan their study schedules. Following the release of the date sheet, the exam guidelines, practical schedules, and hall ticket information are expected to be issued in the following weeks.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates and avoid relying on unofficial sources.