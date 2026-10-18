Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna plays basketball with young athletes, inaugurates modern gym in Tiruvannamalai



The Minister also inspected the fitness equipment and asked a trainer to demonstrate how exercise routines should be taught to students.

The newly renovated gymnasium will be available to sportspersons free of charge, while members of the public can use the facility by paying a monthly fee of Rs 875, officials said.

Notably, Aadhav Arjuna arrived at the stadium at around 7 AM, ahead of the programme's scheduled start at 7.30 AM, according to the schedule issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

The Collector was informed of the Minister's arrival and reached the stadium at approximately 7:30 AM, as scheduled, following which the two met. The Collector later presented a memento to the Minister.