Tamil Nadu signs MoU with University of California, Berkeley for energy sector cooperation

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of California, Berkeley for cooperation in the energy sector.

The agreement was signed between the State Energy Department and the university in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

According to the government, the partnership with the university, a leading institution in research on energy systems and energy storage technologies, is expected to strengthen sustainable energy production in the State and support the modernisation of Tamil Nadu’s power grid and transmission network.

The collaboration will focus on developing energy storage mechanisms, improving power infrastructure and enhancing technical expertise in the energy sector.

As part of the agreement, skill development and specialised training programmes will be provided to employees of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board to upgrade their knowledge and capabilities in modern energy technologies.