Tamil Nadu sets up 654 hi-tech labs to serve nine lakh higher secondary students

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday inaugurated 654 hi-tech laboratories set up at a cost of Rs 41.85 crore for more than nine lakh students studying in 634 government-aided higher secondary schools.

The laboratories were inaugurated at a function held at Kumararaja Muthiah Higher Secondary School in Adyar.

According to an official release, the state government has already established high-tech laboratories in government middle, high and higher secondary schools at a cost of Rs 519.73 crore to improve teaching, learning and planning processes through Information and Communication Technology (ICT).