Tamil Nadu sets guidelines for safe, eco-friendly Deepavali celebrations

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order, firecrackers during Deepavali will be permitted only between 6 am and 7 am and between 7 pm and 8 pm. “The Tamil Nadu government has said that, as per the Supreme Court’s order, bursting of crackers will be permitted only between 6 am and 7 am and between 7 pm and 8 pm during Deepavali,” the official release stated, urging a noiseless, smoke-free, and safe festival, according to The New Indian Express.

Promoting green crackers

The government emphasised the use of green crackers, which are less polluting and noisy. It encouraged community-based cracker bursting in designated areas, with prior permission from district administrations or local bodies through welfare associations, to ensure safety and minimize environmental impact.

Safety and environmental guidelines

The release advised against using series (joined) crackers due to excessive noise and prohibited bursting crackers near silence zones like hospitals, schools, courts, and religious places, as well as fire-prone areas such as huts. Manufacturers were directed to use low-emission raw materials and produce green crackers, aligning with the 2018 Supreme Court directive.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board is promoting eco-friendly practices through awareness programs in schools, colleges, eco-clubs, and the National Green Corps (NGC).