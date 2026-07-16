Tamil Nadu Schools Holiday: Schools, colleges to remain closed on July 28 and August 3; here's why

Chennai: Schools and colleges in some part of Tamil Nadu to get additional holidays in some parts of Tamil Nadu. All the educational instutions and government offices will remain closed on July 28 in Tenkasi district in view of Aadi Thapasu festival at the Sankarankovil Sri Sankaranarayanaswamy Temple. The Namakkal district administration has declared holiday on August 3 due to Valvil Orivizha celebration.

Tenkasi schools, colleges closed

The Tenkasi district collector Ranjeet Singh has announced a local holiday on Tuesday, July 28, in view of the Aadi Thapasu festival celebrated at the Sri Sankaranarayanaswamy Temple in Sankarankovil. Parents and students must note that all the physical activities will remain closed on July 28.

The Aadi Tapasu Festival is celebrated with great pomp during the Tamil month of Aadi. It attracts thousands of devotees across the at the Sankaran Temple.

Candidates who have regisered for any competitive exams and/or entrance exams are advised to get in touch with respective authories regarding the same.

Namakkal schools closed

The Namakkal district administration has declared holiday on August 3 for schools, colleges, and government offices due to the Valvil Orivizha celebration. However, to compensate the holiday, the authority has declared August 8 a working day.