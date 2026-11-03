Tamil Nadu schools barred from collecting exam fees after court order

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has warned heads of government and government-aided high and higher secondary schools against collecting examination question-paper fees or other unauthorised charges from students in Classes 6 to 12.

The Director of School Education has instructed all chief educational officers to communicate the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court's interim order to school headmasters and ensure compliance. The directive follows a court order issued on October 23 restraining the collection of the charges.

The issue came to light after teachers' associations questioned the practice of collecting money from students to cover the cost of printing examination question papers. Teachers also submitted representations to School Education Minister A Rajmohan, seeking an end to the collections.