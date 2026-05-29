TN Education Minister backs State policy over NEP

Chennai: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Friday reiterated the state government's opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), asserting that Tamil Nadu's existing education policy adequately serves the state's needs.



Speaking to reporters after launching the admission drive for the 2026-27 academic year at Dhanakodi Middle School in Chennai's Chintadripet, Rajmohan said the state's long-standing two-language policy would continue without any change.



"State Education Policy is fine for Tamil Nadu. The two-language policy will always remain in Tamil Nadu. There is no doubt about it," the minister said.

On the issue of NEET, Rajmohan said the government had maintained a consistent position against the examination and would continue its legal efforts on the matter.