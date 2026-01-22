Tamil Nadu resource centre for school students, teachers inaugurated

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday inaugurated a state resource centre equipped with modern facilities, built at a cost of Rs 5 crore, to provide hands-on and experiential learning for teachers engaged in classroom teaching-learning activities, at Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Education Complex.

The centre will be accessible to both teachers and students throughout the year.

Poyyamozhi said the centre would help students acquire life skills in addition to academic learning.

Similar resource centres will be gradually established at all district institutes of education and training (DIETs) and, eventually, at the school level as well.