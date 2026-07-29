Tamil Nadu reports highest number of children in Child Care Institutions: Govt

In a written reply to a question by Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur said the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, is the primary legislation for ensuring the safety, security, dignity and well-being of Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP) and Children in Conflict with Law (CCL).