Tamil Nadu records 94.31% pass percentage in Class 10 board exams

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 94.31% in the Class 10 board examinations, the results of which were released on Wednesday. The pass percentage is 0.51 percentage points higher than last year’s 93.80%.

According to the Directorate of Government Examinations, 8,70,643 students from 12,467 schools appeared for the examinations, of whom 8,21,105 passed. A total of 11,174 students were absent.

Girls once again outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 96.47%, compared to 92.15% among boys, a gap of 4.32 percentage points.