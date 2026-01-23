‘Tamil Nadu ready to bid farewell to DMK,’ says Modi ahead of NDA poll rally near Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu have decided to bid farewell to the “corrupt” DMK government in the upcoming Assembly election, as he prepared to kick-start the NDA’s poll campaign in the state.

Ahead of his visit to Madurantakam near Chennai, Modi said the NDA’s governance record and commitment to regional aspirations were resonating strongly with voters in Tamil Nadu.

“Tamil Nadu is with NDA. I’ll be joining NDA leaders at the rally in Madurantakam later today. Tamil Nadu has decided that it’s time to bid farewell to the corrupt DMK government. The NDA’s governance record and commitment to regional aspirations are striking a chord with the people of the state,” Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister will formally launch the NDA’s Assembly election campaign at a mega rally in suburban Madurantakam on Friday. Senior NDA leaders, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, are expected to participate in the event, where Modi is likely to set the tone for a high-voltage campaign against the ruling DMK.