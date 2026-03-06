Tamil Nadu prohibits communal activities in private schools

CHENNAI: The state government has notified amendments to the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Rules, 2023, prohibiting private schools from allowing political, ideological or communal activities on their campuses. The amendments were made as per a government order issued in this regard by the school education department earlier this week, said the notification.

The amendments to the rules, which is the key legislation regulating the functioning of private schools in the state, have come amid sporadic complaints regarding school campuses being used for political purposes, particularly by the RSS in a few places to organise its shakhas.