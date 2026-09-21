Tamil Nadu private universities bill sent to President for assent, land norm cut to 12 acres in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes to reduce the land and financial requirements for setting up private universities in the state, has been sent to the President for assent, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan said.

The development comes days after Governor R N Ravi reserved the Bill for further consideration. The Governor had sought clarification on provisions of the Bill before it was referred to the President.

The Bill seeks to amend the Tamil Nadu Private Universities Act, 2019, under which a sponsoring body was earlier required to possess at least 100 acres of contiguous land for establishing a private university.