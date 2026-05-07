Tamil Nadu postpones Class 12 board results amid delay in government formation

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has postponed the release of the Class 12 State Board examination results, which were earlier scheduled to be announced on May 8, 2026.

Officials from the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) said the results are currently under processing and that a revised announcement date will be communicated later.

Sources within the department indicated that the postponement is linked to the delay in the formation of the new state government following the Assembly election process. Traditionally, major announcements such as board examination results are released after the formation of the government and allocation of portfolios, including the School Education Department.

This year, a total of 8,16,289 students appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE +2) conducted across Tamil Nadu. The examinations began on March 2 and concluded on March 26.

Students will be able to access their results through the official Tamil Nadu board examination websites once the new date is announced. The marksheets are expected to include subject-wise scores, overall marks, and qualifying status.

The delay has created uncertainty among students awaiting admissions to undergraduate programmes and entrance-related processes. However, officials said the evaluation and result compilation process is progressing normally and urged students not to panic.

The Tamil Nadu board examinations are conducted annually by the Directorate of Government Examinations, which oversees Class 10, 11, and 12 public examinations across the state.