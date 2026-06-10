Tamil Nadu plans to fill 3.5 lakh vacancies, reviews consultant appointments

Chennai: In a significant move aimed at cutting government expenditure and expanding employment opportunities for young people, the Tamil Nadu government has initiated a comprehensive review of consultants, advisers and retired officials currently serving in various departments on re-employment or contractual arrangements.

The Human Resources Management Department has directed all department Secretaries to furnish detailed information regarding consultants, advisers, and retired personnel engaged by their respective departments. The exercise is expected to help the government assess the necessity of such appointments and determine whether administrative functions handled by them can be reassigned to regular government employees.

Official sources said the review is part of a broader effort by the government to evaluate appointments made during the previous DMK regime and examine their relevance under the present administration.